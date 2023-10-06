The K-dramas han been dominating Netflix‘s list of the most-watched series for a while now. There are more than three titles of this style being among the most chosen within the catalog worldwide, and a new movie has arrived this week.

It’s a story filled with action, mystery, and suspense. The film was directed and written by Chung-Hyun Lee, known for other productions like The Call and the miniseries Born to Spy.

The movie is an original production of the streaming giant, so it’s likely to become a global trend soon and compete in the Top 10 with titles like Reptile and Nowhere. Here, check what the title is…

Ballerina, the new South Korean action thriller on Netflix

Ballerina made its big debut in Netflix‘s catalog just a couple of hours ago and has quickly become one of the K-dramas you should watch over the weekend before it becomes a global trend.

The story follows the former bodyguard Ok-ju, who, while grieving the loss of her best friend, whom she couldn’t protect, sets out to fulfill the deceased’s final wish: to seek revenge.

Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, Park Yu-rim, Kim Moo-yul and Shin Se-hwi are some of the actors who have appeared in the action thriller, which received an R rating.