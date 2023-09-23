Netflix: The action movie that ranks Top 2 worldwide only a day after its release

Action movies, like The Black Book, have become irreplaceable titles within Netflix‘s catalog, especially those featuring some of the most important actors in the industry at the moment.

This morning, after the platform once again updated its Top 10 in the United States and globally, it was confirmed that there is a new production of this kind on the list, and it is almost dominating the ranking.

It’s a reboot directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also served as a screenwriter alongside Racer Max. While Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez are two of the main actors. Here, check out the trend…

Spy Kids: Armageddon ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

Spy Kids: Armageddon is the action and adventure movie that has solidified itself as the second most-watched on Netflix worldwide, displacing The Devotion of Suspect X. Additionally, it’s also the number one title in the American ranking.

“When a video game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents prepare to save their parents… and the world”, describes the official synopsis, according to IMDb.

Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Connor Esterson, Everly Carganilla, D.J. Cotrona, Billy Magnussen, Joe Schilling, Robert Rodriguez, Solar Dena Bennett and Fabiola Andújar are the ones who were part of the highly anticipated reboot.