Netflix: The action movie with Mel Gibson and Emile Hirsch that is Top 4 in the US

Mel Gibson is indeed a veteran when it comes to action thrillers, so it’s no surprise that he’s one of the actors starring in the new film that occupies the fourth spot in the Netflix US ranking.

The 67-year-old star didn’t lead the plot alone but was accompanied by some A-list figures like Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns and Blue Crush) and Emile Hirsch (The Darkest Hour and Into the Wild).

This movie was directed by Michael Polish, based on a screenplay developed by Cory Miller. The project received mixed reviews after its theatrical debut in 2020. Here, check out the trending title…

Force of Nature ranked No. 4 on Netflix US

Despite Force of Nature not being released this year, the movie continues to be a success, and after its big debut on Netflix, it has become one of the most-watched movies in the United States, holding the fourth position in the Top 10.

The story follows a gang of thieves planning a heist during a hurricane and encountering trouble when a cop tries to force all the building’s residents to evacuate.

Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Tyler Jon Olson and Rey Hernandez are among the many A-list stars chosen to comprise the cast of the action thriller.