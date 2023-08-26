Netflix: The action movie with Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt and Christian Bale that ranks Top 6 in the US

Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt and Christian Bale are some of the many Hollywood stars who carried out the action movie that is now succeeding in Netflix‘s catalog and has become one of the most-watched of the week in the United States.

This is a thriller directed by Adam McKay, who is known for being responsible for Don’t Look Up, Vice and The Other Guys. As for the screenplay, it was written by Charles Randolph, Michael Lewis and the filmmaker himself.

The film was not only one of the most successful of 2015 but was also so acclaimed that it even managed to be nominated at the Academy Awards and won an Oscar for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.

The Big Short ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

The Big Short premiered on the big screen eight years ago and quickly became a favorite among fans of action and suspense. Currently, it is the title occupying the 6th spot on Netflix in the United States.

The story is set in 2006 and follows a group of investors who bet against the US housing market. Through this investigation, the flawed and corrupt nature of the market is exposed.

Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Rudy Eisenzopf, Casey Groves, Charlie Talbert and Selena Gomez are some of the stars who have appeared in the action thriller that is once again trending.