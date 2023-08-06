Netflix: The action movie with Ryan Gosling that is trending this week in the US

Ryan Gosling is the man of the moment. The Canadian star has received critical acclaim for his performance as Ken in the billion-dollar-earning movie Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig (the first female director to reach the mark) and starring Margot Robbie. He also stars in one of the trending movies of the week.

Gosling is known for his versatility, as he has shined in every genre he has tried. Whether it is comedy (The Nice Guys, Barbie), drama (Drive, The Place Beyond the Pines), or musical (La La Land), he will certainly steal the show.

However, this two-time Oscar nominee has revealed that one of his favorite genres is action, as he grew up wanting to make that type of film. And, coincidentally, the movie that is currently trending is an action thriller packed with spectacular sequences. Check it out.

This Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling is trending right now

According to Reel Good, The Gray Man is one of the trending movies in the United States this week. This action thriller not only stars Gosling in the main character, but it also stars Ana de Armas and Chris Evans as the bad guy.

While the film wasn’t very well received by critics, it became one of the most-watched movies on Netflix last year. It was produced and directed by the Russo brothers, and it is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. It has a sequel on development.

The movie follows an agent known as “Sierra Six” (Gosling), who after discovering incriminating information about his superior in the CIA, has to run from sociopathic mercenary Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The rest of the cast includes Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton.