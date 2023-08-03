Netflix: The action thriller that is Top 4 worldwide only one day after its release

There’s a new trending movie on Netflix this week, a Polish action thriller that has climbed the charts within only one day after its release on the platform. The movie is filled with great fight sequences, as well as drama and suspense.

This year, many of Netflix most-watched movies have been precisely action thrillers. Some of the most watched so far have been Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth, Mother with Jennifer Lopez or the French film AKA.

However, the streamer is always releasing new films from countries all over the world. This time, this thriller from Poland, directed by Daniel Markowicz, it’s now the new sensation. Check out more about the plot and cast.

Soulcatcher, the new action thriller trending on Netflix

‘Soulcatcher’ follows the story of a military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers, who seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device. It certainly has an interesting premise.

The movie stars Piotr Witkowski, Jacek Koman, Jacek Poniedziałek, Mariusz Bonaszewski, Aleksandra Adamska, Sebastian Stankiewicz, and Michalina Olszańska. It currently is the fourth most-watched movie on the platform globally, according to FlixPatrol.com