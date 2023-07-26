Netflix: The action thriller with Aaron Paul that was trending on the platform

Aaron Paul is the one who brought to life Jesse Pinkman, one of most popular characters, who has appeared in Breaking Bad. After several years, he finally got his own acclaimed spin-off and quickly became a Netflix favorite.

The movie was directed and scripted by Vince Gilligan, the creator of the original series. The 43-year-old actor was not alone, but some of the show’s other stars made small returns…. minus Bryan Cranston.

Jonathan Banks, Matt Jones, Charles Baker and Jesse Plemons were among them. Now, the production is trending again on social networks, so users made it one of the most viewed again.

El Camino is the most watched Aaron Paul movie on Netflix

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was the long-awaited return of Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman to the world of the iconic series. The actor also appeared in the latest season of Better Call Saul, which stars Bob Odenkirk.

The spin-off story follows the fugitive Pinkman on the run from his captors, the law and his past. After his dramatic escape from captivity, he must come to terms with what he did in order to forge a future for himself.