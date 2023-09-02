Netflix: The action thriller with Andrew Garfield that is Top 3 in the US

Andrew Garfield was chosen in 2016 to star in one of the most acclaimed war dramas in the history of cinema. This thriller was not only recognized by critics but also went on to win two Oscars at the 2017 ceremony.

It’s a movie directed by the great Mel Gibson, who, in addition to building a successful acting career, has also dedicated himself to behind-the-scenes work and is now considered one of the best in his field.

Netflix is the platform that has given a home to this title, whose script was written by Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight. Here, check which production is trending after almost seven years since its original release…

Hacksaw Ridge ranked No. 3 on Netflix US

Hacksaw Ridge has made its way into several homes this year, as it used to be part of Fubo‘s catalog. However, it recently made a big debut on the Netflix platform, and users have made it the third most-watched movie this week.

The story follows Army medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa and refused to kill, becoming the first conscientious objector in U.S. history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

The cast is filled with top-tier stars, many of whom have been nominated for (and won) Oscars. Among them are Andrew Garfield, Vince Vaughn, Teresa Palmer, Sam Worthington, Rachel Griffiths, Matthew Nable and Luke Bracey.