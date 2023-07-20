Netflix: The action thriller with Arnold Schwarzenegger that is trending in the US

Arnold Schwarzenegger has gone through all genres in the film industry. He was part of comedies to romances, but one of the titles that has yielded him the most were the action thrillers and now is one of them that triumphs in Netflix.

This is one of the most popular installments of the franchise in history, where he shared the screen with great stars such as Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick. It was first released in 1991 and went on to win major awards.

With a total running time of 2 hours and 17 minutes, the film took home four Oscars and IMDb named it the highest rated film, ranking number 30 on the worldwide hit list. Here, check out which title was the service’s most watched…

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Netflix’s most watched action thriller

James Cameron is the one who directed one of the most watched movies on Netflix worldwide and it is nothing more and nothing less than the second installment of Terminator, which was titled Judgment Day.

The story follows a cyborg, identical to the one who failed in his attempt to kill Sarah Connor, who must now protect his teenage son John from a more advanced and powerful cyborg.

Arnold Schwarzenegger played The Terminator, while Linda Hamilton played Sarah Connor and Robert Patrick played T-1000. Several other stars were part of the cast, such as Edward Furlong and Joe Morton.