Chadwick Boseman was not only one of the most talented actors but also one of the most beloved by his peers. Yesterday marked the third anniversary of his passing and many remembered him by watching one of his classics.

This film not only belongs to the catalog of one of the streaming giants but users also turned it into one of the most-watched thrillers, making it a worldwide trend. The movie was directed by Fabrice du Welz.

Netflix is the platform that has given a home to this title, which debuted in 2016, with its script developed by Oliver Butchery and Stephen Cornwell. Here, check out which action movie is the most-watched of the week…

Message from the King is Chadwick Boseman’s most-watched classic on Netflix

Message from the King made its big-screen debut in 2016 and after spending some time in theaters, it was added to Netflix‘s catalog. Now, it’s not only one of the actor’s most-watched action movies but also one of the current trends.

The story follows a man from Cape Town who infiltrates both the underworld and the elite of an extensive Los Angeles network with a very specific mission: to avenge his sister’s death.

Chadwick Boseman, Teresa Palmer, Luke Evans, Tom Felton, Alfred Molina, Natalie Martinez, Dale Dickey, Arthur Darbinyan, Diego Josef, James Jordan and Lucan Melkonian are some of the actors who make up the main cast.