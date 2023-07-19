Denzel Washington is one of the most well-known, talented and wealthy actors in the film industry. So it’s no surprise that he has a career full of successes. One of them is triumphing again in the Netflix catalog.

The film was directed by Tony Scott (Unstoppable and Domino), from a script written by A.J. Quinnel (Man on Fire) and Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale and 42). In total the project received one award and seven nominations.

The story was one of the most popular of 2004 and in the adaptation we not only saw the actor deliver one of the most important performances, but also a small Dakota Fanning was present. Here, check out what the title is…

Man on Fire is Netflix’s most watched action thriller worldwide

Man on Fire hit the big screen in 2004 and quickly became a hit, not only for Denzel Washington, but also for little Dakota Fanning, who at the time was only nine years old. From that moment until now, the actress has participated in 41 other films.

This week it has been trending again and has managed to occupy a place in the top 10 worldwide on Netflix. This means that users have chosen it multiple times, making it the most watched action thriller on the platform. It currently occupies the 5th place on the list.

The story is set in Mexico City and follows a retired assassin who seeks revenge against those who harmed the family he was sworn to protect. The cast is star-studded and includes Christopher Walken, Marc Anthony, Mickey Rourke and Radha Mitchell.

Although it has established itself as one of the favorite titles in several countries, it is not available on Netflix in the United States. This is because it is part of the catalog of other platforms, such as Max and Amazon Prime Video.