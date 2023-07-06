Dwayne Johnson has been the protagonist of many action thrillers in recent years but it was a 2018 film that has managed to conquer Netflix users, managing to position itself at number 3 in the world ranking.

The film was directed by Rawson Thurber and several big stars accompanied The Rock in the project. Some of them were Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Roland Moller, Kevin Rankin, Adrian Holmes and Chin Han.

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture consulted with the film production on the design of the skyscraper to be used and the architectural representation of the building was based on Chinese inspirations.

Skyscraper is The Rock’s most-watched action thriller on Netflix

Skyscraper debuted in theaters during 2018 and since that time has become one of Dwayne Johnson‘s most popular movies, especially due to its action scenes. The story follows a former FBI agent, indicted and on the run, who must save his family from a fire in the tallest building in the world.

Now, years later, it has made its way into the top 10 of Netflix’s most watched films worldwide. The film competes with titles such as Unknown: The Lost Pyramid and Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth.

Despite being one of the most chosen by users in different parts of the world, in the United States it can only be seen through Fubo, which is offering a week of free previews in the country.