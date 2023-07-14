Netflix: The action thriller with Elsa Pataky that is trending in the United States

Elsa Pataky is used to starring in endless action scenes, as we have already seen during her time in the Fast and Furious franchise, where she played Elena Neves. Now, the actress has returned to the genre with a Netflix movie.

The title directed by Matthew Reilly, who is known for works such as Blue World Order, managed to position itself within the top 10 worldwide several months after its release, since it was added to the catalog at early July 2022.

Stuart Beattie is in charge of writing the script along with the director. Here, check out which action thriller is shining on the streaming platform this week and is chosen by thousands of users…

Interceptor is Elsa Pataky’s most-watched thriller on Netflix US

It’s been almost a year since its premiere and Interceptor is still one of Netflix‘s most popular action thrillers. It starred Elsa Pataky, who gave life to Captain J. J. Collins. This week the film entered the top 10 in the United States.

Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Belinda Jombwe, Mayen Mehta, Paul Caesar and Marcus Johnson were among the actors who accompanied the 46-year-old Spanish actress and model.

The story follows an Army captain who must draw on her years of tactical training and military experience when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she commands.