Scottish actor and producer Gerard Butler has maintained a consistent presence in Hollywood, crafting a career marked by a string of box office hits across different genres such as dramas, romantic comedies but, mostly, action films.

Among his filmography, some notable mentions “300,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” the “Has Fallen” series, “P.S. I Love You,” and “The Ugly Truth.” He also lent his voice for the “How To Train Your Dragon” animated film series.

On Netflix, you can watch one of his action thrillers, in which he stars alongside Logan Lerman, who is known for his roles in the “Percy Jackson” film saga, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and most recently “Bullet Train.”

‘Gamer,’ the action thriller with Logan Lerman and Gerard Butler

“Gamer” is a 2009 action sci-fi thriller that is a great to watch today because it explores themes such as virtual reality, as well as Artificial Intelligence. The film takes elements from other films such as “The Matrix” or “The Condemned.”

Apart from Butler and Lerman, the film also stars Michael C. Hall, Ludacris, Amber Valletta, Terry Crews, Alison Lohman, John Leguizamo, Sam Witwer and Zoë Bell. It was written and directed by written and directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor.

The synopsis reads: “Mind-control technology has taken society by a storm, a multiplayer on-line game called “Slayers” allows players to control human prisoners in mass-scale. Simon controls Kable, the online champion of the game. Kable’s ultimate challenge is regaining his identity and independence by defeating the game’s mastermind.”