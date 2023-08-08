Gerard Butler is well-known for starring in several action, epic, and comedy movies, such as Zack Snyder’s “300,” “The Ugly Truth” opposite Katherine Heigl, or “Last Seen Alive.” Here is one of his action thrillers that you can watch on Netflix.

One of his most famous franchises is the “Has Fallen” series, which follows Butler as United States Secret Service agent Mike Banning. It currently has three films, with a fourth one in the pipeline, and Butler has signed on for three more movies.

The first film of the series is “Olympus Has Fallen,” which was released in 2013 and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Following its success, the movie was succeeded by another political action thriller that you can watch on the platform.

‘London Has Fallen,’ the action thriller with Gerard Butler available on Netflix

“London Has Fallen” is the second installment in the Has Fallen film series. Mike Banning (Butler) has to protect the United States President (Aaron Eckhart) from being killed by terrorists in London after he attends the British Prime Minister’s funeral.

Apart from Butler, the movie stars Aaron Eckhart and Morgan Freeman. Meanwhile, Alon Moni Aboutboul, Angela Bassett, Robert Forster, Jackie Earle Haley, Melissa Leo, Radha Mitchell, Sean O’Bryan, Waleed Zuaiter, and Charlotte Riley appear in supporting roles.

The movie was directed by Babak Najafi, who replaced Fuqua, and the script was written by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt and Christian Gudegast and Chad St. John, based on a story from the first two films. It was a box office hit, grossing $205 million worldwide against a budget of $60 million.