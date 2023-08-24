Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt are two of the most respected names in Hollywood, and you can watch them together in this mystery thriller that is available on Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The movie was directed by Alan J. Pakula, known for acclaimed titles such as To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), All the President’s Men (1976) and Sophie’s Choice (1982). It was actually the last film he directed, as he passed away the next year.

This thriller, which was written by Vincent Patrick, David Aaron Cohen, and Kevin Jarre, explores the complexities of terrorism, politics, and personal loyalties, and it’s set against the backdrop of political unrest within the conflict in Northern Ireland.

‘The Devil’s Own,’ a mystery thriller you can watch on Netflix

In “The Devil’s Own,” Pitt plays Francis McGuire, an Irish Republican Army (IRA) member who travels to New York under the alias Rory Devaney. Seeking refuge and funds for his cause, he lodges with Ford’s character, Tom O’Meara, an NYPD officer. O’Meara, unaware of Devaney’s true identity, takes him under his wing, unknowingly harboring a dangerous secret.

The rest of the cast includes Margaret Colin, Rubén Blades, Treat Williams, George Hearn, Mitchell Ryan, Natascha McElhone, Paul Ronan, David O’Hara, Simon Jones, and Julia Stiles.

Despite the film receiving mixed reviews and facing production disruptions due to an unreadiness of the script during the start of shooting, many critics considered it a “solid thriller” despite these challenges. There were also rumors of discord between Pitt and Ford, yet both actors have expressed their fondness for the movie.