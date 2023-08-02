Netflix has not only given a home to one of last year’s most popular suspense/action/horror thrillers, but has made it a trend again. This week the title managed to re-enter the top 10 worldwide.

The film starred Henry Thomas and Bradley Stryker, while L. Gustavo Cooper directed and Jacob D. Wehrman wrote the screenplay. The story was so popular that it earned Stryker a Leo Awards nomination.

The film received an R rating, as did titles such as Oppenheimer, due to its strong content in some respects. It may contain aggressive language, persistent violence, nudity and even drug abuse.

Crawlspace is in Netflix’s global top 10

Crawlspace premiered last year, but it wasn’t long ago that it was included in the catalog of the most popular streaming platform. This week Netflix renewed its top 10 and the thriller quickly earned a spot as one of the most watched movies worldwide.

Although it has established itself as a favorite among the users from different countries, this is not the same case in the United States. This is due to the fact that the movie is not available in Netflix’s catalog, but is on Fubo (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The story follows a man, who after witnessing a brutal murder in a cabin, hides in a basement while the killers search the property for a hidden fortune. As they close in, the man must decide whether the basement will be his grave or the battleground in his fight for survival.