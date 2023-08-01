Idris Elba has starred in several action thrillers that have become fan-favorites. One of them, of course, it’s the series Luther (which also has a spin-off movie on Netflix), as well as the new AppleTV+ series ‘Hijack.’

Of course, the British actor has also showcased his action skill in movies such as The Gunman, in which he acts alongside Sean Penn and that it’s also a top movie on Netflix UK; as well as The Fallen Sun (also available on the platform).

However, he stars in this action thriller with another star known for the genre, Richard Madden. The ‘Games of Thrones’ actor has also made his name for the action series ‘Bodyguard.’ So, check out more about this movie.

Bastille Day, the action thriller with Idris Elba and Richard Madden

‘Bastille Day’ was released in 2016. It’s directed by James Watkins, who also wrote the script. In the movie, a rogue CIA agent (Elba) forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket (Madden) to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris.

The movie also stars Charlotte Le Bon, Eriq Ebouaney and José García. It’s a co-production between Luxemburg, France and America, through Anonymous Content, Vendôme Pictures, TF1 Films Production and StudioCanal.

The movie is currently at the Top 8 of most-watched movies on Netflix UK, according to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data. However, you can also find it in the United States on the platform.