Netflix: The action thriller with Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan that is Top 7 in the US

Netflix has not only released new titles but many of them have managed to secure a place in the Top 10 in the United States, becoming some of the most-watched movies on the platform.

This morning, it was confirmed that one of them is a crime and action thriller directed by Martin Campbell, which first saw the light of day in 2017 and has been continuously gaining new viewers since then.

Jackie Chan (Rush Hour and Police Story) and Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia! and Black Adam) were chosen to portray the main characters in the film. The plot is based on the novel The Chinaman, written by Stephen Leather in 1992.

The Foreigner ranked No. 7 on Netflix US

The Foreigner is not only the seventh most-watched movie in the Netflix ranking in the United States, but it is also one of the most successful projects starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, as it has received favorable reviews.

The story follows a humble businessman seeking justice when his daughter is killed in a terrorist act. A conflict arises with a government official whose past may contain clues about the identity of the killers.

In addition to the highly recognized lead actors, the cast includes other prominent figures in the industry. Some of the most notable ones include Rory Charlie Murphy, Orla Brady, Katie Leung, Rufus Jones and Mark Tandy.