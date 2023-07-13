Netflix: The action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal that is trending in the US

Jake Gyllenhaal already has a lot of experience in the thriller genre. We will soon see him in one of the most popular dramas, Road House, where he will share the screen with boxer Conor McGregor.

This week, one of the favorite streaming platforms renewed its worldwide top 10 and added some of the most popular classics. Among them was a movie of the 42-year-old actor, where he brought to life the character Joe Baylor.

The Donnie Darko star was joined by Riley Keough, who a few months ago released the hit Daisy Jones & The Six, Peter Sarsgaard and Ethan Hawke. Here, check out what’s the title that hits on Netflix…

The Guilty is the most watched action thriller on Netflix US

The Guilty is the brainchild of Antoine Fuqua, the director behind such great films as The Equalizer, Southpaw and Training Day. This week the action thriller has become one of the favorite titles among Netflix users.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, Eli Goree, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda and Oscar Balderrama are some of the actors that make up the cast.

The story follows dispatcher Joe Baylor, who tries to save a woman in danger, but soon discovers that nothing is what it seems and must face the truth after multiple fires ravage Los Angeles one tense morning at the 911 call center.