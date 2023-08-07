Netflix: The action thriller with Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson that is Top 3 in the US

It’s safe to say that Liam Neeson is one of the most popular actors, at least judging by how many of his movies made it into the most-watched list on platforms such as Netflix, Hulu or Prime Video. In the first one, an action thriller with the star is in the Top 3 spot in the US.

Neeson, of course, has a long career as an actor, appearing in several movies of different genres. However, he shines best when it comes to dramas and action thrillers such as the ‘Taken’ franchise, or the acclaimed ‘Schindler’s List.’

In this movie that is trending on Netflix US, he stars opposite Julianne Moore, who is also an acclaimed actor. They also worked together in the thriller “Chloe,” so it’s safe to say that their chemistry is secure. Here, check out more about this title.

‘Non-Stop,’ the trending movie with Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore

In ‘Non-Stop,’ Neeson portrays an ex-NYPD officer turned Federal Air Marshal. While he is in the middle of a life crisis, he will have to put everything behind to save the passengers of an international flight from New York to London after receiving texts saying someone on board will be executed every 20 minutes until financial demands are met.

According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, the movie is currently the third most-watched film on the platform in the United States (August 7). It’s just behind ‘Fatale’ and ‘River Wild.’

The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also worked with Neeson in “Unknown.” The movie was released in 2014 and it became a box office hit, grossing $222 million against its $50 million budget.