If someone has had a long career in Hollywood, appearing in many iconic movies, that someone is Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The 38-year-old performer currently portrays Hera Syndulla in the Star Wars series “Ahsoka,” leaving fans curious about her other film appearances. The answer is: she has been in many.

Not always in the lead role, but consistently a scene-stealer, Winstead has appeared in titles such as “Sky High” (2005), “Monster Island” (2004), “Live Free or Die Hard” (2007), “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010), “The Thing” (2011), “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016), and “Birds of Prey” (2020).

However, here, we recommend a Netflix action thriller in which she takes the lead. In this film, she shares the screen with Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Miyavi, and Jun Kunimura.

‘Kate,’ the action thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead

“Kate,” directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, is the title of the movie. The story revolves around Kate (Winstead), an assassin under the guidance of her mentor and handler (Harrelson).

The plot follows Kate on a mission to eliminate a powerful yakuza boss. However, during her final assignment, Kate discovers she’s been poisoned, giving her only a day to live. With her remaining hours, she embarks on a quest for vengeance and to uncover the identity of those who framed her.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics. While they praised Winstead for her lead role performance, some criticized the film for lacking originality. For instance, Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times compared it to “John Wick meets Die Hard meets Collateral meets Kill Bill all the Volumes,” acknowledging its familiarity but also appreciating its grindhouse-style entertainment with dark humor, eye-catching visuals, and impressive fight choreography.