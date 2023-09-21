Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts are some of the stars who teamed up to create an action thriller three years ago. The film not only received mixed, but it’s now one of the most-watched films on Netflix worldwide.

On the specialized website Rotten Tomatoes, which was the subject of controversy regarding its accuracy some time ago, the film managed to achieve an approval rating of 73% based on 85 reviews.

The movie, which runs for almost two hours, was directed by Joe Carnahan (Smokin’ Aces, The A-Team and Copshop). The screenplay was adapted by the director, Chris Borey and Eddie Borey from a story by the Borey brothers.

Boss Level ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

Boss Level premiered on the big screen in 2020 and received a rating suitable for ages 16 and older. This week, it has once again become a trending title and managed to secure a place in the Top 8 on Netflix worldwide.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can be watched through Hulu.

The story follows Roy Pulver, a retired special forces soldier who finds himself trapped in a sinister government program, resulting in an endless time loop that leads to his death.

Mel Gibson, Annabelle Wallis, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Frank Grillo, Ken Jeong and Mathilde Ollivier are some of the many stars chosen to make up the main cast of the action thriller.