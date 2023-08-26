Mel Gibson has a filmography full of successes and has managed to stay in trend regardless of the passing of the years. He has not only had a great career as an actor, but he also succeeds as a director, being one of the most acclaimed.

A streaming giant renewed its top 10 this morning, and one of its latest releases, in which he starred alongside other major stars, has earned a spot on the global list of the most-watched for the week.

The film was directed by Romuald Boulanger, who is known for having been responsible for titles such as Gutshot Straight and Haters. Netflix is the platform that has provided a worldwide home for the acclaimed thriller.

On the Line ranked No. 8 on Netflix worldwide

On the Line made its debut on the big screen in 2022 and received mixed reviews, but the performance of the Braveheart actor was always highlighted. Currently, the movie is one of the most-watched titles on Netflix worldwide.

Despite achieving the top 8 position, thanks to users from various countries, the same did not occur in the United States. This is because the film can only be purchased or rented through Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Elvis, who has been providing live advice to his listeners for 25 years on his iconic late-night interview program. One night, he receives the call that could destroy his career, his family, and his entire life completely.

Mel Gibson, Kevin Dillon, William Moseley, John Robinson, Nadia Fares, Alia Seror-O’Neill, Yoli Fuller, Yann Bean, Enrique Arce and Carole Weyers are some of the actors who make up the main cast of the thriller.