Netflix: The action thriller with Paul Walker and Eva Mendes ranked No. 10 in the US

Paul Walker will always be remembered as one of the most popular actors in the industry, especially after being one of the main stars in one of the world’s most popular franchises, which continues to release movies to this day.

In 2003, he teamed up with Eva Mendes to bring to life one of the most anticipated installments of all, where we also saw the pair sharing the screen with stars like Tyrese Gibson, Devon Aoki and Ludacris.

The film was directed by John Singleton, while the writing of the script was undertaken by Gary Scott Thompson, Michael Brandt, and Derek Haas. Here, check out which title is trending on Netflix US…

2 Fast 2 Furious entered the top 10 on Netflix US

2 Fast 2 Furious made its big-screen debut in 2003 and solidified itself as the second film in The Fast and the Furious franchise. This was one of the few films in which Vin Diesel didn’t have a significant role.

This week, the sequel managed to break into the top 10 on Netflix US. Users decided to hit play on several installments of the franchise, as “The Fast and the Furious” is also present on the list, holding the 5th position.

The story follows former police officer Brian O’Conner, who is called upon to catch a dangerous criminal and recruits the help of a former childhood friend and street racer who has the chance for redemption.

Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Eva Mendes, Cole Hauser, Ludacris, James Remar, and Thom Barry are some of the many stars who featured in the title belonging to the iconic racing, action, and car franchise.