Netflix: The action thriller with Pierce Brosnan that is Top 8 in the US this week

When it comes to action thrillers, Pierce Brosnan might know a thing or two about the genre. While he is definitely a versatile performer, one of the actor’s most famous and iconic roles was James Bond, who he portrayed in four movies.

However, at his 70 years, the actor is still having fun with the crime genre. One of his latest movies is trending on Netflix in the United States. According to FlixPatrol, the film is the eighth most watched of this week.

It premiered back in 2021, and apart from Brosnan, it stars Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, and Nick Cannon. Here is all you need to know about the movie, which was directed by Renny Harlin from a script by Robert Henny and Kurt Wimmer.

‘The Misfits,’ the trending film with Pierce Brosnan on Netflix

The film is called ‘The Misfits,’ and it follows a group who call themselves “modern-day Robin Hoods,” and they recruit an international thief to help them steal a cache of gold bars hidden underneath a prison.

Truth be told, the movie premiered to negative reviews, and it currently holds a 17% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also nominated for three Razzies, which often celebrated the worst of movies, for Worst Director, Worst Screenplay and Worst Supporting Actor (Nick Cannon).

The film caused controversy for its views on Arabs and the Middle East, offending Qatar so much that it was censored in the country. On the other hand, it wasn’t a box office success either, bombing with grossings of barely $1.6 million against a budget of $15 million.

Which other movies are trending in the US this week?

Luckily, ‘The Misfits’ isn’t the only movie causing waves on Netflix in the US. If you’re looking for something with a better reputation to watch, you can also try with the other movies on the Top 9, including horror films and other heists thrillers: