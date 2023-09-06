Tom Cruise is known for being one of the most versatile actors of all time and for performing most of his own risky stunts. Over time, he has proven that there’s nothing he can’t do, such as piloting an airplane.

Almost seven years ago, he joined forces with Cobie Smulders to undertake a sequel to one of the most well-known franchises in the suspense and action genre. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the work of both stars was highlighted.

The project was directed by Edward Zwick (known for Shakespeare in Love and The Last Samurai). It has managed to enter Netflix‘s Top 10 worldwide, holding one of the highest positions in the ranking.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is the action movie that has made it into Netflix‘s worldwide Top 10, occupying the 5th position. Tom Cruise stars in this thriller, portraying the main character, Jack.

Despite being chosen by hundreds of users in different parts of the world, in the United States it is a different case. This is because the title can only be purchased or rented through Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Jack Reacher, who must uncover the truth behind a government conspiracy to clear his name. On the run, Reacher unveils a secret about his past that could change his life forever.

Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge, Danika Yarosh, Patrick Heusinger, Holt McCallany, and Austin Hébert are some of the stars who appeared in the film, which was written by the director himself, Richard Wenk and Marshall Herskovitz.