Netflix: The action thriller with Zoe Saldana that is Top 8 in the United States

Zoe Saldana is not only known for playing Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy but also for previously starring in several successful thrillers. One of them has become a trend again on Netflix and is among the most-watched.

It’s a movie that debuted on the big screen in 2011, with a runtime of nearly two hours and a rating suitable for viewers aged 16 and older. Now, following the update of the Top 10 in the US, it’s the eighth most chosen.

The action project was directed by Olivier Megaton, based on a screenplay developed by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen. The production is of French origin. Here, check out the title…

Colombiana ranked No. 8 on Netflix in the US

The streaming giant has once again updated its ranking of the most-watched movies, and it wasn’t until this afternoon that Colombiana, the thriller starring Zoe Saldana, made its big appearance on the list, occupying the Top 8.

Despite its title, the filming took place in Chicago, New Orleans and Mexico, so no locations in Colombia were used. Apparently, some parts of the plot were reused from the failed sequel to Léon with Natalie Portman.

The story follows Cataleya, who, after witnessing the murder of her parents in Bogotá as a child, grows up to become a cold-blooded assassin.

Cliff Curtis, Michael Vartan, Jordi Mollà, Callum Blue, Lennie James, Amandla Stenberg, Graham McTavish and Jesse Borrego are some of the actors who accompanied the female lead in the movie.