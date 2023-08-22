Netflix continues to add successes to its catalog, and this time it’s about an adventure movie starring Isabela Merced, which tells the story of one of the most well-known animated characters.

The cast of the film was filled with big stars, in addition to the young lead. This week, the streaming giant updated its top 10 and this title released in 2019 managed to position itself within the worldwide list.

James Bobin was the one in charge of directing the project, while the individuals responsible for adapting the script for the big screen were Nicholas Stoller, Matthew Robinson and Tom Wheeler.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is the most-watched adventure movie on Netflix

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is the new sensation on the platform that has captivated several subscribers worldwide. It currently holds the 9th spot and is competing against other titles like 10 Days of a Bad Man and Curve. The adventure movie has received mixed reviews from critics.

Even though many users from different parts of the world chose the film as one of their favorites from Netflix‘s catalog, the same didn’t happen in the United States. This is because the movie can only be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Dora, who leads a team consisting of her furry friend Boots, Diego, a mysterious jungle inhabitant, and a mismatched group of teenagers on an adventure where they must save their parents and unravel the hidden mystery behind a lost city of gold.