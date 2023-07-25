Netflix: The animated fantasy series that is a hit in the US and one of the most watched

Animated productions have always been a very popular genre, so it is no surprise that this Netflix production has been ranked as one of the most watched on the platform in the United States.

This time it is a title in series format that has been triumphing on the streaming giant for some time now. The first season was launched in 2018 and already has five installments within the service.

Giancarlo Volpe directed the show, while Jack DeSena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen, Racquel Belmonte, Jonathan Holmes, Jason Simpson and Nahanni Mitchell are some of the actors who lent their voices.

The Dragon Prince is the most watched animated series on Netflix US

The Dragon Prince is the Canadian production that has once again exploded onto Netflix‘s streaming platform, especially after the premiere of its new episodes, which arrived on July 22.

The story follows two human princes, who forge an unthinkable bond with the elven assassin sent to kill them, and embark on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.