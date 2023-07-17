Netflix: The animated movie that entered the Top 10 in the US only a week after its premiere

Every week, there are new additions to the Top 10 of most-watched movies on Netflix USA. This time, we’re talking about an animated film that was voiced by some of the most famous names such as Jordan Peele and Kevin Hart.

Actually, Hart is one of Netflix’s favorites actors. Another of his films, Ride Along, is also on the Top 4 spot of the most-watched list in the United States. The third place is for the comedy The Out-Laws, which stars Nina Dobrev and Adam DeVine.

The second spot is for the thriller ‘Bird Box Barcelona,’ while the number one movie on Netflix US at the time is ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” So, which is the new animated movie with Kevin Harts that has entered the Top 10?

Kevin Hart’s comedy film that is Top 4 on Netflix US

According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, the second most-watched animated movie on Netflix this week (July 17th) is ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.’ The movie is in the sixth spot on the Top 10 in the US.

The movie’s synopsis reads “Two mischievous kids hypnotize their mean high school principal and turn him into their comic book creation, the kind-hearted and elastic-banded Captain Underpants.”

The voices of the cast are from Nick Kroll, Ed Helms, Jordan Peele, Thomas Middleditch, and Kristen Schaal. It was directed by Rob Letterman and David Soren.