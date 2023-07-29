Netflix: The animated movie that is the most watched in the US a week after its release

Animated movies abound in the streaming giant’s catalog, so there is always a wide variety of titles of this style and not most of them make it into Netflix‘s worldwide top 10. However, one has made it.

It is a production directed by Jeremy Zag, which is based on a script of his own authority, which he developed together with Bettina Lopez Mendoza. It is a spin-off of the original series, which has been on the air for five seasons.

Now this new movie was released this year and less than a week ago, so it has equaled the attention of thousands of people, who have given it play on several occasions and in different parts of the world.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie is Netflix’s most-watched animated title

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie is Netflix’s new animated title that ranked #4 within the top 10 worldwide, making it one of the week’s top picks. Annouck Hautbois and Benjamin Bollen lent their voices to the main characters.

The ranking was revamped this afternoon and has revealed that several recent additions have earned a spot on the list. The French animation is currently competing with the rom-com Happiness for Beginners.

The story follows the life of Marinette, who becomes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Endowed with the magical powers of creation, Ladybug must team up with her opponent, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos on the city.