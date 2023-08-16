Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future) and Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise) were chosen to be part of the star-studded cast in the sequel of one of the most popular animated movies of all time, which now shines in Netflix‘s catalog.

Thanks to users from different parts of the world, the film directed by Rob Minkoff managed to enter the global top 10 of the streaming platform. It currently holds the 9th position on the list.

The original story was written by E.B. White, who was also responsible for works like Charlotte’s Web. The screenplay was adapted for the big screen by Douglas Wick and Bruce Joel Rubin. Here, check out what the title is…

Stuart Little 2 ranked No. 9 worldwide on Netflix

In 2002, one of the most popular movies, part animated and part live-action, among families and children, was released in theaters. Stuart Little 2 was a huge success, and it owes its triumph to the numerous young fans of the first film.

This week, Netflix updated its global top 10 list, and the classic reappeared among the most-watched titles in several countries. It was Michael J. Fox who brought to life the beloved mouse, Stuart, with his voice.

The cast was brimming with well-known stars and some on the rise, such as Jonathan Lipnicki, who portrayed George Little. Among the prominent figures who made their presence felt were Hugh Laurie, Geena Davis, Nathan Lane, Melanie Griffith and James Woods.