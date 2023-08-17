Netflix continues to replace old titles in the global top 10 to add some of its new additions to the catalog. Now, it’s a classic animated movie with Terry Crews that is shining among the top positions of the ranking.

The American actor and former American football player is known for being one of the most charismatic stars in the industry. He appeared in several globally successful productions, such as White Chicks, which debuted in 2004.

Now, the movie that has managed to reach the top of the service. This film was directed by Hamish Grieve, who also contributed to the screenplay, along with Matt Lieberman and Rob Harrell.

Rumble is one of the most-watched movies on Netflix

Rumble debuted on the big screen in 2021, and since then, it has become a must-watch for families with young children. Now, the movie has managed to secure the 4th position in the global top rankings on Netflix.

Despite being one of the most popular titles on the platform in various countries, it’s not the same case in the US. This is because it doesn’t belong to the catalog; instead, it can only be watched through Fubo (7-day free trial).

The story is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and famous monsters are elite athletes. It follows the teenager Winnie, who wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by training an adorable monster and turning it into a champion.

Several big stars have lent their voices to bring the characters to life. Among them are Geraldine Viswanathan, Will Arnett, Stephen A. Smith, Terry Crews, Jimmy Tatro, Brian Baumgartner, and WWE personalities Rebecca Quin and Joe Anoa’i.