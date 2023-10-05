Netflix: The animated movie with Will Ferrell and Brad Pitt that ranks Top 9 in the US

Brad Pitt and Will Ferrell are just two of the mega-actors who have participated in one of the most well-known animated projects worldwide, which has won two awards and received 16 other nominations.

It’s a movie directed by Tom McGrath, based on a screenplay written by Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons. It was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Paramount Pictures in 2010.

Some time ago, it found a home in the Netflix catalog, where it is currently a trending title and has become the ninth most-watched movie in the United States, according to Flix Patrol.

Megamind ranked No. 9 on Netflix in the US

Megamind was released in November 2010 and has continued to attract viewers ever since. Over time, it became a favorite among families and young audiences, and it’s currently a trending title on Netflix in the United States.

The film was one of the most successful, with a budget of $130 million and a worldwide box office gross of over $320 million. Will Ferrell voiced the main character, and he was joined by Brad Pitt as Metro Man.

The story follows the supervillain Megamind, who finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. However, without a hero, he loses his purpose and must find a new meaning in life.

Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, Justin Long, Bill Hader, Tom McGrath, Justin Theroux, J.K. Simmons, Ben Stiller, Jessica Schulte, Emily Nordwind, Ella Stiller and Mike Mitchell are some of the actors who also contributed to the film.