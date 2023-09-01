One of the most popular animated movies about pets from 2016, produced by Illumination Entertainment, made its big debut on Netflix worldwide a few years ago and is now one of the most-watched films on the platform.

This is a title directed by Chris Renaud. The two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker is known for being responsible for other works such as Minions, The Lorax and Despicable Me. Cinco Paul, Ken Daurio and Brian Lynch wrote the screenplay.

The story received quite positive reviews, and after being a box office success, the sequel was confirmed, which took place in 2019. The project marked Harrison Ford‘s debut in animated film.

The Secret Life of Pets ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

The Secret Life of Pets is one of the most popular family movies on Netflix worldwide and is currently in the top 10. The cast includes A-list stars, including one of the main actors from the new version of Jumanji.

Despite being a trend on the platform in many countries, the same does not hold true for the United States. This is because it doesn’t belong to the American Netflix catalog; instead, it’s available on Peacock.

“The quiet life of terrier Max is upended when his owner brings home Duke, a foster dog who Max instantly dislikes”, describes the official synopsis of this family-friendly animated movie.

Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Bobby Moynihan, Albert Brooks, Ellie Kemper, Hannibal Buress, Jenny Slate, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Chris Renaud and Steve Coogan provided the voices and brought the characters to life in the movie.