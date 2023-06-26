Netflix: The animated series with Darren Barnet from 'Never Have I Ever' that is trending

Darren Barnet has captured hearts as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the hit Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.” While his breakthrough role came in 2020 with the popular coming-of-age show, Barnet’s journey to success began earlier with episodic appearances in renowned television series such as “This Is Us,” “S.W.A.T.,” and “Criminal Minds” in 2017.

Looking ahead, Barnet has an exciting lineup of projects such as the sports drama “Gran Turismo,” in which he will star opposite Orlando Bloom and David Harbour. Additionally, he will also be part of the rom-com”Anyone But You” with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell; as well as the action thriller “Road House.”

However, the actor has showcased another facet of his talent by voicing a character in one animated show for Netflix. If you want to know more about this TV series, don’t miss the rest of the article.

‘Skull Island’: The series with Darren Barnett that triumphs on Netflix

Barnett stars in “Skull Island,” an anime-influenced adult animated adventure television series developed by Brian Duffield for Netflix. The series also features the voices of Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Benjamin Bratt and Betty Gilpin.

The synopsis of the show reads: “In the 1990s, a group of well-meaning explorers venture out to sea to rescue Annie from the ocean. In doing so, they find themselves shipwrecked on the perilous Skull Island. Together, they fight to survive the dangers of the mysterious isle, which is home to large creatures and terrifying monsters; including Kong.”

Apart from Skull Island, you can also catch Barnet on the Netflix Christmas romantic comedy film Love Hard, alongside Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang. In the film, Barnett plays a love interest to Dobrev’s character.