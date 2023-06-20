Netflix: The anime movie that is Top 3 worldwide on the platform right now

The Netflix catalog has a long list of anime titles, especially movies. One of the most famous is Violet Evergarden: The Movie. However, this time it is a different story that has been ranked as the most watched on the platform worldwide.

The film was directed by Ayataka Tanemura, based on a script by Johnny Onda and Ai Orii. The cast features several stars who have lent their voices to the main characters.

As with almost all Japanese adaptations of this style, the plot is based on a manga. In this case, it was written by Yūki Tabata, who also helped in the creation of the script. Here, check which anime is the most watched anime worldwide…

This anime-style movie is the most watched movie on the platform worldwide

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has not only won the hearts of anime fans, but now it has also managed to get the attention of Netflix users. The movie is anime-style and was added to the catalog just four days ago.

“In a world in which magic is everything, Asta, a boy who was born with no magic, aims to become the Wizard King to overcome adversity, prove his power, and keep his oath with his friends”, describes the official synopsis.

Gakuto Kajiwara, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Junichi Suwabe, Toshihiko Seki, Marie Iitoyo, Hochu Otsuka and Miyuki Sawashiro are some of the actors who give life and voice to the main characters.