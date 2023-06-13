Netflix: The anime that is all the rage in the United States right now

Over the years, both movies and anime series have managed to equalize the attention of many users. Netflix has been one of the streaming platforms that contains several titles of this genre in its catalog.

Now it is one of them that leads the list of the most watched productions of the service in the United States. The story, originally from Japan, tells the story of a family that is attacked by demons.

The series has been on the air for quite some time and has now established itself as one of the most popular. This year it premiered its third season and the episodes continue to be released on a weekly basis, so fans still do not know how it will end.

What is the most watched anime on Netflix in the US?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba aired in 2019 and has been a hit ever since. Now, users have made it the most watched anime on Netflix. The series is not only on the streaming service, but also belongs to Crunchyroll and Hulu’s catalog.

The plot began following a family being attacked by demons. Only Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is slowly turning into a demon, survive. Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister.

What started out as just a series ended up as a major franchise. The first two seasons were followed by a movie and then another season. A fourth installment has already been confirmed, which could arrive in the course of 2025.