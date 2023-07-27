Netflix: The anime that occupies the top 1 as the most watched series worldwide with only one day of release

Just a few hours ago, Netflix renewed its worldwide top 10 and many titles made it to the most watched list. Unexpectedly, it was an anime that not only took a place at the top, but completely dominated the ranking.

The series premiered two years ago and continues to release episodes today, so many fans continue to keep an eye on it. The Japanese story has everything, but especially a lot of action, blood and fights.

Yesterday premiered its second season in the catalog, which has thirteen episodes in total and are already one of the most popular within the streaming platform. Here, check which title is trending in several parts of the world…

Baki Hanma is Netflix’s most watched series worldwide

Baki Hanma has unexpectedly become Netflix‘s most watched series worldwide and just a few hours ago the top 1 was Sweet Magnolias. The anime, which first saw the light of day in 2021, is also ranked #2 in the US.

The story follows Baki, who in order to acquire the skills he needs to overcome his powerful father, enters Arizona State Prison to confront the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained.

Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Otsuka, Hochu Otsuka, Kenji Nojima, Mami Koyama, Takaya Hashi, Megumi Han are the actors who lent their voices to bring the main characters of the action anime to life.