Netflix not only has some of the most acclaimed titles but also has many productions in its catalog that are somewhat bizarre. Now, it’s a movie starring big stars that has taken the Top 4 position in the United States.

This film is directed by Conrad Vernon (Shrek) and Greg Tiernan (The Addams Family). Both filmmakers have extensive experience in this type of production, especially animated ones.

It first came to light in 2016 and a few years later, it became a trend again after its big debut on the streaming giant. A few months ago, it was one of the most talked-about due to its wild storyline.

Sausage Party ranked No. 4 on Netflix US

Sausage Party is not only one of the most memorable movies due to its bizarre plot, but it’s also the first CG animated film with an R rating. Currently, it’s the title holding the Top 4 position on Netflix in the United States.

The story follows a sausage who leads a group of supermarket products on a quest to discover the truth about their existence and what really happens when they are chosen to leave the grocery store.

Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Danny McBride, Iris Apatow, Alistair Abell, Ian James Corlett, Anders Holm, Salma Hayek, Nick Kroll and Edward Norton are some of the main actors.