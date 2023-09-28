Netflix: The Brazilian action movie that ranks Top 7 worldwide just one day after its release

Just as the audience is constantly renewed, so is Netflix‘s catalog. This week, there have been several releases on the platform, but one of them is a Brazilian action movie that has already reached a spot in the global Top 10.

The car racing drama, featuring pilots and races, has a runtime of almost two hours. The project was directed by Tomas Portella, the Brazilian filmmaker known for titles like The Incredible Hulk with Edward Norton.

The screenplay for this film was crafted by Leandro Soares, who has already worked with the streaming giant on television productions like Nothing Suspicious, which debuted last year with nine episodes.

Overhaul ranked No. 7 on Netflix worldwide

Overhaul premiered on Netflix just one day ago, and Flix Patrol confirmed, after the streaming platform’s Top 10 was updated, that the action movie is now part of the ranking of the most-watched titles worldwide, holding the 7th position.

“When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves”, describes the official synopsis of the racing thriller, according to IMDb.

Thiago Martins, Sheron Menezes, Raphael Logam, Milhem Cortaz, Evandro Mesquita and Paulo Vilhena are some of the actors chosen to be part of the cast, and many have praised the performances of the cast members.