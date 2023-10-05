Netflix: The British comedy with Sophie Wilde to watch just hours after its release

Sophie Wilde is ready to take the lead with her new comedy series, which arrived in the catalog just a few hours ago, aiming to rival several big hits on Netflix, such as Sex Education and Heartstopper.

The British title is not only a teenage comedy but is also packed with drama, just as platform users like it. It was developed by Left Bank Pictures and found a worldwide home on the streaming service.

The first season of the show were directed by Charlie Manton and Alyssa McClelland. While Ripley Parker, Roanne Bardsley, Dylan Brady and Glenn Waldron were credited as the screenplay writers.

Everything Now, the new trending comedy series on Netflix

Everything Now was one of the most highly anticipated titles and premiered its first season, which consists of eight episodes, on Netflix‘s catalog just a few hours ago. The series has been compared to other teenage hits.

The trending new story follows Mia Polanco (played by Sophie Wilde), who is discharged from the hospital after a long battle with anorexia and is thrust back into the world of sixth grade.

Vivienne Acheampong, Luca Slade, Niamh McCormack, George Greenland, Sam Reuben, Aurélien Pallot, Dee Ahluwalia, Sani Thabo, Marina McBain and Kiran Krishnakumar are some of the actors who accompany the star of Talk to Me.