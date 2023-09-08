A popular British series has managed to enter both the global top 10 and the United States top 10, making it one of the favorites and a trend among Netflix users this week.

It’s a creation of Ronan Bennett, who wrote several episodes of the show during its five-season run. He wasn’t the only one involved in developing the story; Gerry Jackson was one of the consultants, along with Tyrone Rashard.

Several of the actors who played leading roles were nominated for BAFTA Awards in recent years. William Stefan Smith was the one who received recognition as a Director in the Fiction genre.

Top Boy occupies the Top 4 on Netflix worldwide

Top Boy is the series that has captivated American viewers this week and has become one of the most-watched, both globally and in the United States. Netflix updated its top 10, and it currently holds the 4th position worldwide.

The story is set in the fictional Summerhouse estate in the London borough of Hackney and focuses on two drug dealers, Dushane and Sully, along with others involved in drug trafficking and gang violence in London.

Ashley Walters, Michael Ward, Kane Robinson, Jasmine Jobson, Kano, Little Simz, Kadeem Ramsay, Shone Romulus and Araloyin Oshunremi are some of the actors who make up the main cast of the iconic crime series.