Benedict Cumberbatch is not only known for portraying Doctor Strange in some Marvel franchise films but has also been part of other major projects, and one of them is currently shining in Netflix‘s Top 10.

It’s an animated drama film that currently holds the second position, being one of the most-watched worldwide, following Jack Reacher: Never Go Back with Tom Cruise. The Christmas story could surpass the action thriller at any moment.

The project was directed by Peter Candeland (Chasing Amy) and Yarrow Cheney (The Lorax and Despicable Me). The screenplay was adapted by Michael LeSieur and Tommy Swerdlow, which is based on the book written by Dr. Seuss.

The Grinch ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

The Grinch is not only one of the most well-known Christmas stories, but everyone remembers the version starring Jim Carrey in 2000. However, it’s now the animated film featuring the iconic character that is trending.

Despite holding the 2nd spot in the worldwide Netflix ranking, it is not on the list in the United States and it’s because it doesn’t belong to Netflix’s catalog but can only be purchased or rented through Amazon Prime Video.

“When everyone decides to make Christmas bigger, louder and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch hatches a plan to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence holiday cheer once and for all”, describes the synopsis.

In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch, the main cast includes Pharrell Williams, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson and Cameron Seely, among many other highly prominent figures in the industry.