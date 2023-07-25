Netflix: The classic anime that is trending again and entered the top 10 worldwide

Netflix has a long list of great anime titles in its catalog and many of them have been part of the top 10 worldwide at some point. However, now it is a classic that has returned to be one of the most watched series.

The show was one of the highest rated, according to IMDb. It currently continues to release new episodes and already has three seasons, in addition to some movies. It premiered in 2019 and quickly became a classic for fans.

The Japanese production took home 23 awards and 36 nominations so far. Among them more than two Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Anime Trending Awards and IGN Summer Movie Awards. Here, check out the title…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the anime that is trending on Netflix again

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is not only one of the best-known anime worldwide, but it is now one of the most popular series on Netflix, ranking #9 in the top 10. This is not the first time it has entered the ranking, quite the contrary.

The story follows a family, which is attacked by demons and only Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is slowly turning into a demon, survive. Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister.

Natsuki Hanae, Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Hiro Shimono, Aleks Le and Bryce Papenbrook are some of the actors who bring to life the main characters: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.