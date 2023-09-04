This week on Netflix, there is a new TV series that has entered the global top 10, according to FlixPatrol. It’s a new Colombian telenovela that will keep you hooked if you’re a fan of the genre, here’s everything you need to know.

The show stars Juanita Molina, who is known for productions such as Prime Video’s Dudes or Netflix’s Queen of Flow. The series is set in Bogotá, Colombia’s capital city. And most of the scenes were shot at the Cundinamarca Department.

The rest of the cast includes David Palacio, Zharick León, Emmanuel Esparza, Juan Manuel Guilera, Kevin Bury, Nicolás Quiroga, Alejandro Buitrago, Camila Rojas, and Fernando Arévalo.

‘Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins,’ a top 10 series on Netflix

The telenovela “Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins” follows Romina (Molina), a competitive biker who takes on the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation.

While the series has 65 episodes, the first half of the season dropped on August 30. Right now, there are more than 20 episodes available to watch. Part 2 of the series will arrive on September 27.