Season 8 of El Señor de los Cielos recently came to an end, and if you’re looking for something new to see with the same vibes of suspense and intrigue, this new Netflix Colombian show might be just for you.

In recent years, many Colombian series and telenovelas have become quite popular on the platform. One of the most well-known is ‘Betty La Fea’ (The Ugly Betty), which is considered the most successful telenovela in history.

Of course, on the platform there are many Spanish-language thriller series to watch, such as the recently released ‘Muted.’ But if you already binge watched that, or it wasn’t your cup of tea, you can try with this trending series created by Pablo Illanes.

Fake Profile, the Colombian drama series triumphing on Netflix

‘Fake Profile’ is a Netflix original series. This thriller follows a young woman named Camila, who is looking for the man of her dreams. With that in mind, she downloads a dating app called Spice, and comes across a good-looking man named Fernando. However, he’s not telling her who he really is.

From then on, the story is filled with twists and turns that will make you be on the edge of your seat. The series stars Who Killed Sarah? actor Carolina Miranda as Camila, as well as Venezuelan actor Rodolfo Salas as Fernando. The rest of the cast includes:

Lincoln Palomeque as Juan David

Manuela González as Ángela

Víctor Mallarino as Pedro Ferrer

Mauricio Hénao as Adrian

Julián Cerati as Inti

Juliana Galvis as Tina

Jacques Toukhmanian as Luigi Toledo

Felipe Londoño as Cristobal

Iván Amozurrutia as Vicente