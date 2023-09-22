Netflix: The comedy-drama series that ranks Top 4 in the US only a day after its release

Netflix has not only released promising movies but has also added several series to its catalog that have been eagerly awaited by many users worldwide, especially those in the United States.

The show is not only the most-watched worldwide but has now become a favorite of the American audience. It is created by Laurie Nunn, who is known for other works such as Radiance and Gone to Earth.

Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield are just two of the stars who have appeared in the fourth season of the iconic title, which has been on the air since 2019 and has announced its conclusion with these new eight episodes.

Sex Education ranked No. 4 on Netflix US

Sex Education has arrived with its eight final episodes on the Netflix platform, and it is now one of the most-watched series in the United States, holding the #4 spot. Undoubtedly, it will be an emotional and passionate farewell.

The story of the show began by following Otis Milburn, a teenager whose mother is a sex therapist. He teams up with a fellow student, Maeve Wiley, to set up a covert sex therapy clinic at their high school.

In addition to Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield, the last season also featured Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimée-Lou Wood and Connor Swindells, among other well-known actors.