Netflix: The comedy-drama with Jason Bateman and Adam Driver to watch right now

Jason Bateman’s career has been marked by remarkable versatility and enduring popularity. Thanks to films such as “Juno,” “Up in the Air” or “Horrible Bosses,” as well as series such as “Arrested Development” and “Ozark,” he has become a fan-favorite performer. Here, we recommend one of his most famous movies.

In this family comedy-drama, he stars alongside an ensemble cast full of renowned names such as Tina Fey, Jane Fonda, Adam Driver, Corey Stoll, and Rose Byrne. The movie was directed by Shawn Levy, who is perhaps best known for the Night at the Museum saga.

Meanwhile, the script was written by Jonathan Tropper, who adapted his own 2009 novel. The film wasn’t universally acclaimed by critics, who gave it mostly mixed reviews, but it was a box office success. Here’s all you need to know about this film available on Netflix.

‘This is Where I Leave You,’ a comedy drama to watch on Netflix

“This Is Where I Leave You,” released in 2014, revolves around the Altman family, who come together after the passing of their father, Mort Altman. The Altman siblings, Judd (Bateman), Wendy (Fey), Paul (Stoll), and Philip (Driver), along with their mother Hillary (Fonda), gather at their childhood home to sit Shiva, a Jewish mourning ritual, for seven days.

As the family reunites, old wounds, tensions, and unresolved issues resurface, leading to moments of humor, conflict, and reflection. While the movie is fun, many critics felt it was too average for the talent of the cast.

You can watch it on Netflix.